Yale graduate teachers, researchers vote for union

The final tally was 1,860 votes in support of the union and 179 votes against.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University have voted by a wide margin to form a union it was announced Monday.

The final vote was 1,860 votes in support of the union and 179 votes against. according to NLRB regional spokesperson Kayla Blado as quoted in the New Haven Independent. She said said that another 146 votes were challenged and three more were voided.

"With today’s result, the university will now turn to bargaining in good faith with Local 33 to reach a contract. The bargaining unit will include students in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who have teaching or research appointments and students in the professional schools who have teaching appointments," said Peter Salovey, Yale University President in a letter to the community.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro released a statement in response to news. “When workers are allowed to form unions, it gives workers a voice, improves benefits, and critically, leads to higher wages,” DeLauro. “This has been a decades-long fight for a union for Yale’s graduate students, teachers, workers, and researchers. I am so thrilled that Local 33 voted overwhelmingly to form a union at Yale University.”

