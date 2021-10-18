Yale New Haven Health to terminate vaccine non-compliant employees

September 30 was the deadline to submit documentation of vaccination for the workers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Employees at Yale New Haven Health still not in compliance with the vaccine mandate are facing termination today.

The terminations are happening after a vaccine mandate deadline of Sept. 30 and weeks of warnings, according to officials.

At this time, it's unknown how many employees will face termination, but at the end of September, a doctor with the health system said they expected to dismiss more than 100 employees who did not comply with the mandate.

Gov. Ned Lamont's mandate did not grant healthcare workers the option of a vaccine or weekly testing. It was either get vaccinated or get approved for a medical or religious exemption – or be terminated.

At Yale New Haven Health, Sept. 30 was the official deadline to submit documentation of vaccination. Employees not in compliance first received a verbal warning, then a written warning a week later. Last week, they were suspended.

On Monday, the health system said it will begin termination of employment.

Yale New Haven Health had said about 99% of employees are vaccinated and they employ about 30,000 people.

A dozen newly hired Connecticut state employees have also lost their jobs after refusing to comply with Lamont's order. They had the option for weekly testing.

The Democratic governor’s spokesperson said Friday that number is expected to grow.

He said the administration “has been clear about the consequences” of not complying with Lamont’s mandate announced on Aug. 19, stressing that the governor did not want to see people face termination.

