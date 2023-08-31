Yale University's president to step down next year

Yale Daily News reported Thursday that the president's last day would be June 30, 2024, after serving in that position for over a decade.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University President Peter Salovey will be stepping down after the academic year, according to a report from Yale Daily News, the campus newspaper.

The paper reported Thursday that Salovey's last day would be June 30, 2024, after serving as president for over a decade.

Salovey plans to return to the Yale faculty, work on writing and research projects and help with fundraising for the University, the paper reported.

“I’ve been in higher administration — dean, provost and president — for 21 years, and at a personal level, it just felt that the time was right,” Salovey told the paper before the announcement Thursday.

Salovey has been the University's president since 2013, and before that served as the provost from 2008 to 2013. He also previously served as dean of Yale College and as dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

"President Salovey has been a strong and committed partner to the City of New Haven, and it’s a been pleasure working with him on important and innovative initiatives that lift up the entire New Haven community through inclusive growth and opportunity," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. "The history and future of New Haven and Yale University are inextricably linked, and it is a link that has been strengthened and a future that is brighter thanks to President Salovey’s partnership and leadership. I look forward to continuing to work together as he concludes his tenure as Yale’s president this year and as he continues to be a proud New Haven resident for years to come."

The search for a new president has started. Salovey said that if the university does not find a successor before June 30, he is willing to extend his time in the position.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.