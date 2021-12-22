Yale University modifies Spring 2022 semester schedule due to COVID

The semester will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and classes will be online from then until Feb. 4.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University is pushing back the start of the spring 2022 semester and modifying the semester schedule due to a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world.

The semester will begin a week later than originally planned, on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Classes will be online from then until Feb. 4. In-person classes and staff are anticipated to return on Feb. 7.

The week of Jan. 18-21 will be used for make-up exams instead, university officials said.

Students can start moving back to on-campus housing on Jan. 14 and must be moved in no later than Feb. 4.

Spring break will be shortened by one week too; it will begin the night of March 18 and end the morning of March 28.

Before they return to campus, the university is requiring students to get the COVID booster shot once they are eligible. The university continues to urge students and staff to wear a mask when indoors with others.

