Youth shot in New Haven, walked a mile to the hospital: Police

The victim is expected to recover.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A youth was shot early Sunday morning, and he walked himself into the hospital.

Police said at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, they received a call from Yale New Haven Hospital that a gunshot victim had walked into the hospital at 20 York Street.

Medical personnel told police that the victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said the youth told officers that he was shot in the area of Printers Lane. After being shot, the victim said he walked to the hospital, a distance of a little more than a mile. Under normal circumstances, the walk would take about 20 minutes. Unfortunately, police said, the victim couldn’t provide details about the suspect responsible for the incident.

Officers found multiple fired cartridge casings were found in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. ShotSpotter was activated for gunshots in that area.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to further the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

