North Branford police identify resident killed in deadly hit-and-run crash

Police are still searching for the vehicle that fatally struck the victim and left the scene.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A North Branford resident police said was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Branford Road over the weekend has been identified.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 52-year-old Douglas Clark.

At around 6:18 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Branford Road and found Clark near the roadway. Police believe the fatal hit-and-run happened after 1 a.m. that day.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and driver that left the scene. They said over the weekend that the “evading vehicle should have front right damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the North Branford police at 203-484-2703 or the North Branford Anonymous tip line at 203-484-2201.

