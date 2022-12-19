North Haven woman killed after thrown from her car, struck by another car on I-91: State police

Police said the crash involved two cars, one driven by 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson. Carlson was then thrown from her vehicle before she was struck by another.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A North Haven woman is dead after she was thrown from her car during a crash and then struck by another vehicle.

Police said 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson was driving at a "high rate of speed" behind another car in the left-center lane on Interstate 91 south.

Carlson's car collided with the other vehicle, causing both cars to spin out of control and into the center median, where they struck a metal guard rail.



Carlson's car rolled over during the crash, ejecting her into the roadway and into the left-center lane on the northbound side of the interstate.

Police said that's where another vehicle struck Carlson on the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The driver of the other car sustained only minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to contact Tpr. Mach #1358 at Troop I, Bethany (203)393-4200.

