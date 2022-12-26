x
New Haven County

Firefighter critically injured in North Haven fire: Officials

The fire began at a large, multi-family home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Officials say a firefighter was injured. The extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A firefighter was critically injured after battling a blaze in North Haven early Monday morning, according to officials. 

Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said the firefighter is currently battling "life-threatening" injuries but did not go into detail. 

The fire erupted at a large, multi-family home on Quinnipiac Avenue. 

The road is closed in the area, and drivers are asked to see an alternate route this morning.

Januszewski said 13 people were displaced from the home and being assisted by the Red Cross.

This is a developing story. 

