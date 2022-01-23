x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

North Haven PD searching for 2 suspects who attempted to steal ATM

The suspects were unable to remove the ATM and fled the area.
Credit: North Haven PD
Suspects try to steal North Haven ATM

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven police are searching for two suspects they said tried to steal an ATM from Cumberland Farms early Friday.

Police said they were called to the Cumberland Farms on State Street for a reported burglary. Investigators determined that two suspects pried open the front door and attempted to remove an ATM machine by wrapping a chain around it and trying to pull it with their SUV. The suspects were unable to remove the ATM and fled the area. The vehicle they used is a black Nissan Rogue, which was used in several other towns around that time to commit similar crimes. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact North Haven Detectives at 203-239-5321 x240. Callers can remain anonymous.

Related Articles

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

NHPD officer promotion causes controversy