North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested

The cruiser was heavily damaged in the crash.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A police cruiser was heavily damaged early Saturday when two suspects were interrupted while they were attempting to break into cars. One teen suspect is under arrest.

Police said they were called at 2:15 a.m. to the area of 160 State Street for the report of individuals attempting to break into vehicles. When the first officer arrived, they saw a person run across the parking lot and enter a vehicle.

Seconds later, the vehicle began driving toward the officer. At the same time a second vehicle came from the same direction, again toward the officer. One of the vehicles struck the cruiser, causing heavy damage according to police.

The vehicle was stolen out of Hamden, and it was recovered a short distance away, unoccupied, and towed for processing.

The second vehicle, a stolen Kia Sportage, fled the area. A 14-year-old juvenile from New Haven was arrested minutes later, as witnesses had observed them smashing a window to a vehicle just prior to the officers arrival.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or believes to have pertinent information, is asked to call Ofc. Brandon Opuszynski at 203-239-5321 x284, or North Haven Detectives at x240. Callers can remain anonymous.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.