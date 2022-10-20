North Haven schools closed Friday for fallen Bristol officers' funeral

The procession for DeMonte is set to begin a little after 8:30 a.m. Friday from a North Haven funeral home before heading up to East Hartford for services.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — All North Haven public schools will be closed Friday in observance of funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The procession for DeMonte is expected to start at the North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

The funeral service for both officers will take place at Rentschler Field in East Hartford beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Learn more about the funerals and procession routes for both officers here.

Bristol Public Schools will also be closed Friday for the funeral services.

Hamzy and DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a home on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting.

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to the home.

When DeMonte, Hamzy, and Iurato arrived at the scene, they were confronted by one of the suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was outside of the home. Nicholas immediately began firing, striking all three of the officers, police said.

Police said that Iurato returned fire after being struck, which killed Brutcher.

Following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers, many fundraising efforts have sprung up to help support the families.

