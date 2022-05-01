1 dead in Milford motorcycle crash

The crash happened in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane

MILFORD, Conn. — Police said one man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an SUV Saturday evening.

Police were called at 7:20 p.m.to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane. A 2022 BMW S1000 RR operated by Austin Micha, 20, of Milford and a 2017 Lexus RX 350 operated by Sangjin Nam, 49, of Orange, collided.

Police said Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided with Nam’s vehicle which was traveling north from the driveway of 1201 Boston Post Road onto Cedarhurst Lane. Micha succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Milford Police Department Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

