x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

1 dead in Milford motorcycle crash

The crash happened in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane
Credit: FOX61

MILFORD, Conn. — Police said one man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an SUV Saturday evening. 

Police were called at 7:20 p.m.to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane. A 2022 BMW S1000 RR operated by Austin Micha, 20, of Milford and a 2017 Lexus RX 350 operated by Sangjin Nam, 49, of Orange, collided. 

Police said Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided with Nam’s vehicle which was traveling north from the driveway of 1201 Boston Post Road onto Cedarhurst Lane. Micha succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

RELATED: Noise, burning complaints escalated into standoff in Milford: Police

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Bridgeport man convicted of murder in connection to 2018 shooting

The crash is still under investigation by the Milford Police Department Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 

More Videos

In Other News

Watch: Waterbury police arrest suspect in shooting incidents