1 dead in Wallingford car collision

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A person died in a two-car collision that occurred early Tuesday morning on South Colony Road in Wallingford.

The Wallingford Police Department Traffic Division is currently investigating a crash that involved a 2004 Mercedes-Benz C320 and a tractor-trailer carrying streel.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Colony Road and South Elm Street. When Wallingford police patrol officers arrived, they found the Mercedes-Benz severely damaged with the driver trapped inside, police said.

As the officers tried to get inside the car and help the operator, the car caught fire. The officers extinguished the fire but were not able to get inside the vehicle due to the severity of the damage, police said.

The person driving the Mercedes-Benz was identified as 26-year-old Jesse S. Brown-Guillen of Wallingford.

The Wallingford Fire Department extricated Brown-Guillen from the vehicle and died at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash.

South Colony Road was closed for several hours and has since been reopened.

This crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to call Officer James Knowlton at 203-294-2818 or Officer Christian Evans at 203-294-2819.

