Homeowner assaulted as juvenile attempts to steal car parked in garage: Orange PD

Police said as the homeowner confronted the juvenile, another unseen man assaulted him from behind.

An Orange man was assaulted after two people attempted to steal his car from his garage, police said Friday.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Grassy Hill Road near the Route 15 interchange. 

Police said the homeowner had a car parked in the garage with the trunk open. The homeowner was taking things out of his house and putting them in the trunk when he found a juvenile inside the garage, trying to steal the car, according to police. 

The homeowner confronted the suspect but was then assaulted from behind by another, unseen man who was waiting in another car. 

The two suspects then fled the area and were last seen in Derby getting onto Route 8 northbound.

Police said the suspects were described as young and inside the getaway car were also two young women. The suspect vehicle is a black Audi sedan with a license plate that reads AA95413, which was stolen from Woodbury over a week ago. 

The car has been used in multiple other violent crimes in the area including Milford, according to police. 

Police said while it was a rare incident, they ask people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and always cars and other vehicles. 

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the suspects they are asked to call 203-891-2138.

