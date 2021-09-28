Oxford man killed riding ATV in Maine: officials

Officials said the man was killed after he lost control of the ATV while leaving a bridge and heading back onto a trail.

MADRID, Maine — An Oxford man is dead after an ATV he was riding crashed in Maine on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Maine Warden Service said the crash happened around 4 p.m. in Madrid, about 60 miles from August.

Sebastian Constantini, 47, was riding solo on a 2019 Suzuki King Quad ATV while his brother and friend were on separate ATVs and following him, officials said.

All three were reportedly returning to a hotel a few miles away when they began down an incline. Constantini, leading the group, drove over a wooden bridge when he lost control as he came off the bridge and onto the trail.

Officials said Constantini was thrown from his ATV and suffered head and neck injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to officials.

Constantini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maine Warden Service officials said speed was a factor in the crash

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM