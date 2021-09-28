x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Oxford man killed riding ATV in Maine: officials

Officials said the man was killed after he lost control of the ATV while leaving a bridge and heading back onto a trail.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

MADRID, Maine — An Oxford man is dead after an ATV he was riding crashed in Maine on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Maine Warden Service said the crash happened around 4 p.m. in Madrid, about 60 miles from August. 

Sebastian Constantini, 47, was riding solo on a 2019 Suzuki King Quad ATV while his brother and friend were on separate ATVs and following him, officials said. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

All three were reportedly returning to a hotel a few miles away when they began down an incline. Constantini, leading the group, drove over a wooden bridge when he lost control as he came off the bridge and onto the trail.

RELATED: All buckled up | New seat belt law goes into effect on Oct. 1

Officials said Constantini was thrown from his ATV and suffered head and neck injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, according to officials.

Constantini was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Police: Car crashes into Norwich home's 2nd story after ramming cars in bar's parking lot

Maine Warden Service officials said speed was a factor in the crash

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 


 