Man dies after being struck in East Haven accident

East Haven police are asking drivers to avoid the area of North High Street between Grannis Street and Gloria Place. The I-95 Exit 52 offramp is closed.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A male pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident on Wednesday night in East Haven.

Police said the motor vehicle accident was in the 600 block of North High Street. They're asking drivers to avoid the area of North High street between Grannis Street and Gloria Place while the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit conducts its investigation.

Drivers can use Laurel Street as another route.

East Haven police asked the Connecticut State Police Troop G to shut down the I-95S Exit 52 off-ramp and it has been closed as of 7:12 p.m.

Police said the 74-year-old victim died from his injuries caused by the accident. his identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured. They are also cooperating with the investigation. They have not been charged with any violations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

