Pedestrian struck on I-91 in North Haven shuts down multiple exits

CPR has been administered to the pedestrian.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — CPR has been administered to a pedestrian after being struck on I-91 in North Haven.

The North Haven Fire Department said that exits 10 and 11 have been closed. They are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

FD on scene at I91 North closed between Exits 10 and 11 for a pedestrian struck with CPR in progress. I91 North will be closed for an extended period, seek alternate routes. Posted by North Haven Fire Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.