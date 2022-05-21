x
New Haven County

Pedestrian struck on I-91 in North Haven shuts down multiple exits

CPR has been administered to the pedestrian.
Credit: FOX61
Police patrol vehicle sirens

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — CPR has been administered to a pedestrian after being struck on I-91 in North Haven

The North Haven Fire Department said that exits 10 and 11 have been closed. They are advising drivers to seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

FD on scene at I91 North closed between Exits 10 and 11 for a pedestrian struck with CPR in progress. I91 North will be closed for an extended period, seek alternate routes.

Posted by North Haven Fire Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

