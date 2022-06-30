Two people rescued after plane crashes into Quinnipiac River

There were two passengers and a dog on board that made it to shore safely police said.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac river on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. the New Haven Police Department said.

There were two passengers and a dog on board that were rescued and made it to shore safely police said.

The plane landed near the Grand Avenue Bridge. More than 45 minutes later and the top of the place could still be seen above water.

The cause of the crash is unclear and the two individuals were receiving medical attention said the New Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Scott Shumway.

There is no additional information available at the time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.