New Haven Police investigate after pedestrian struck by car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., New Haven Fire Department, New Haven Police Department, and American Medical Response responded to the area of Elm and York for a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police said the victim was a woman around the age of 20. Her identity has not yet been released.

The woman is in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

