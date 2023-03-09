Hamden police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

Officers were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Beacon Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police investigated a pedestrian crash that turned fatal Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Beacon Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a Hamden man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car. The victim, identified as John Gursky, 67, was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The car driver was not injured, police said.

Dixwell Avenue from Concord Street to Lexington Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation. The area has since reopened.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Ferrara at 203-230-4000 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com.

