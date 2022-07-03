x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Police investigate shooting involving 5-year-old in New Haven

Responding officers located a 26-year-old man that was stuck by gunfire and a 5-year-old that was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 5-year-old and a 26-year-old man on Judith Terrace Saturday.

New Haven Police received a 911 call about two people shot. Responding officers located a 26-year-old man who was struck by gunfire and a 5-year-old was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg, police said.

American Medical Response took both of the victims to Yale New Haven Hospital where the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 5-year-old was listed as stable, according to police. 

RELATED: Third person involved in fatal Hartford dog argument has died: Police

Ballistic evidence was collected by the Bureau of Identification and Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Arrest made in shooting of Waterbury 2-year-old

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Audio from plane crash in the Quinnipiac River in New Haven released