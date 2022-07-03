Police investigate shooting involving 5-year-old in New Haven

Responding officers located a 26-year-old man that was stuck by gunfire and a 5-year-old that was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 5-year-old and a 26-year-old man on Judith Terrace Saturday.

New Haven Police received a 911 call about two people shot. Responding officers located a 26-year-old man who was struck by gunfire and a 5-year-old was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg, police said.

American Medical Response took both of the victims to Yale New Haven Hospital where the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 5-year-old was listed as stable, according to police.

Ballistic evidence was collected by the Bureau of Identification and Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.