Police on the scene of incident in Woodbridge, 1 taken to hospital

There's a large police presence at a home on Raymond Road.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — One person has been hospitalized after an incident at a home in Woodbridge Thursday evening.

There was a large police presence at a home on Raymond Road. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and another person was detained in a cruiser according to a FOX61 crew.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting Woodbridge police with the investigation.

More details are expected to be released later.

