Police identify pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 24-year-old New Haven man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, police said Monday.

Hamden police officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue near North Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified Monday as Raekwon McLean of New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The intersection was closed for about eight hours while police investigated the incident.

The driver, who has not been identified publicly, is cooperating with the investigation. Additional information was not immediately released.

Any witnesses are encouraged to content Det. Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4052.

