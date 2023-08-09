Derby crash leaves 1 woman dead, at least 3 others injured

DERBY, Conn. — One woman is dead and at least three other people are injured in a Derby crash on Friday night.
Derby police said it was a two-car crash on Roosevelt Drive. It appears to be a head-on collision.
During the investigation, a firefighter was bitten by a dog that was in one of the cars. That firefighter went to the hospital on their own to get checked out.
The scene will be active for a while due to accident reconstruction teams.
Police said the area is a dark, busy winding road that has had its fair share of crashes in the past.
This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide more details.
