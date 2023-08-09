x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven County

Derby crash leaves 1 woman dead, at least 3 others injured

During the investigation, a firefighter was bitten by a dog that was in one of the cars. That firefighter went to the hospital on their own to get checked out.

More Videos

DERBY, Conn. — One woman is dead and at least three other people are injured in a Derby crash on Friday night. 

Derby police said it was a two-car crash on Roosevelt Drive. It appears to be a head-on collision. 

During the investigation, a firefighter was bitten by a dog that was in one of the cars. That firefighter went to the hospital on their own to get checked out. 

The scene will be active for a while due to accident reconstruction teams. 

Police said the area is a dark, busy winding road that has had its fair share of crashes in the past. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide more details.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out