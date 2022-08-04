Milford Police search for stolen vehicle with dog inside

The Kia Forte with Connecticut license plate number BG97244 was last seen at 1440 Boston Post Road.

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police Department is searching for a car that was stolen from the parking lot of DiBella's with the owner's dog inside on Thursday.

Leo, the 2-year-old golden doodle was inside the car.

Milford police are asking if you have any information or see the vehicle to contact them at 203-878-6551 or 911.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

