New Haven County

Milford Police search for stolen vehicle with dog inside

The Kia Forte with Connecticut license plate number BG97244 was last seen at 1440 Boston Post Road.
Credit: MILFORD PD

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford Police Department is searching for a car that was stolen from the parking lot of DiBella's with the owner's dog inside on Thursday.

The Kia Forte with Connecticut license plate number BG97244 was last seen at 1440 Boston Post Road. 

Leo, the 2-year-old golden doodle was inside the car. 

Milford police are asking if you have any information or see the vehicle to contact them at 203-878-6551 or 911. 

