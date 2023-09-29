Have you seen this man? Police say he's posing as a student to scam people at Quinnipiac University: Exclusive

Police said this man entered several classrooms and sold fake tickets to a New York comedy show.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University has teamed up with Hamden Police to track down a man who posed as a student to scam people on campus.

Police said the man identified himself as 'Jeff' to students and faculty.

"I was like whoa, where did this dude come from?" said Dae’ja Josey, a freshman at Quinnipiac University.

That was Josey's reaction after she received an email from Public Safety on Thursday, warning everyone to be on the lookout for the man.

Police said he entered several classrooms in the Communications and Computing and Engineering Building on the Mount Carmel Campus to sell $10 tickets to a New York comedy show.

They added he was specifically looking for occupied classrooms.

"He walked in, excused himself and asked if he could speak to the class," said Capt. Don DiStefano of QU Public Safety.

The man claimed to be with the Quinnipiac Activities Club even though no club like that existed.

A student told police the man used a tap system device to take credit card or PayPal payments.

Students were then given a phone number to retrieve their tickets.

That is when they knew something seemed off.

"It was a little concerning about how someone could get on campus so freely and in a building and do whatever they want," said Samuel Weber, a sophomore at Quinnipiac University.

The man is described as having curly, brown hair and a beard, wearing a teal shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans and carrying a Truly brand backpack.

Police are now working to find out how this man was granted access to campus.

"We do have increased patrols. All of our officers were notified within the moments after the incident occurred so the entire department knows about what happened there and everyone is keeping an extra eye out," added Capt. DiStefano.

Students are now keeping their eyes peeled in case the man comes back.

"I felt nervous and a little worried during that time. I was not in this part of campus but it was still worrying because I had friends on this side of campus," added Josey.

"If someone were to try to sell me something, I would obviously do some background check and like research and ask them who they are before I give them any money," added Weber.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact your bank or credit card company.

The University said it would never approve a stranger to interrupt classroom time for this type of activity.

