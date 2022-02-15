$185 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Cheshire

The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Cheshire, officials said.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Check your Powerball tickets!

Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday that a winning $185 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Cheshire.

The winning announcement was made as CT Lottery is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Rocky Hill.

The winning numbers pulled on Feb. 14 were 16-25-27-49-55-17.

The winning ticket was sold at One-Stop Convenience Store at 914 South Main Street in Cheshire. The store will reportedly receive a $100,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket.

"Wish it was me! Absolutely," said Pat, a customer at the store. "It is what it is. You're lucky, you're lucky – if you're not, you're not."

Pete Donahue, with the CT Lottery Organization, told FOX61 that should the winner choose the lump sum option, they will see $123.9 million.

"Our first advice [for the winner] is to obviously go see your tax professionals and your investment professions. We like to make sure people come in here making a well-informed decision," said Donahue. Lottery winners have the option of taking a lump sum or annuity payments over the years.

In January, a $2.9 million Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Waterford.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.

Players select five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.