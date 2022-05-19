Precautionary boil water advisory in place for several streets in Hamden

The Regional Water Authority discovered a 16h water main break in the High Rock Service area of Hamden near West Shepard Ave.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Regional Water Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for several streets in Hamden.

Officials said High Rock Rd, Hill St, Laura Rd, W Shepard Ave, Paradise Ave, Heathridge Rd, Norman Rd, Sterling Pl, Laurel View Ter, Dunbar Hill Rd, and Chauncy Rd are the streets possibly affected.

Earlier on Thursday, the RWA discovered a 16h water main break in the High Rock Service area of Hamden near West Shepard Ave. As a result, the RWA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the affected streets.

The RWA responded to the issue and isolated the main break from the rest of the water distribution system. The impacted main has been isolated and repairs are expected to be completed over the next several hours, after which the main will be backfilled, chlorinated and tested for water quality assurance.

The RWA said they are advising customers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary to protect all impacted customers from water that may contain disease-causing organisms.

According to the RWA, customers on the affected streets should boil all water used for human consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. To ensure safety, water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute. If customers cannot boil their water, they are advised to use bottled water.

Affected customers are being notified by RWA’s Code Red automatic phone notification system. Customers can register for Code Red notifications here. The RWA will make a public announcement and utilize the Code Red system when the precautionary boil water advisory is lifted. For more information visit their website here.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.