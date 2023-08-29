Hamden residents share safety concerns after incident at East Rock Park

Hamden Police say a woman reported to them that a man approached her from behind and tried to pull her into the woods at the park.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Residents are sharing safety concerns after a scary incident over the weekend at a popular park.

Hamden police said a 24-year-old woman was walking on the Hamden side of East Rock Park on Saturday afternoon when she said a man approached her from behind and tried to pull her into the woods.

Police said the woman screamed causing the man to run away. When officers searched the area they were not able to find him.

For many who walk the paths at the park, their sense of security has been shaken.

"I wouldn’t walk this mountain alone anymore I don’t feel safe enough to do that," said Tushemia Roberts of Hamden.

"When I just heard about this I was like shocked, I thought what? No way. Especially around here," said Yasmin Barbosa of New Haven.

Many shared that same shock while recognizing it’s a fear often in the back of their minds, especially for women.

"I feel like a woman, I thought I was a little bit safe even in the park so I can’t feel safe in the park during the day," Barbosa said.

"We went strips of the path without seeing any other people too so even in the broad daylight if there’s not other people around just walking by yourself can always be scary," said Stephanie Bennett of Bridgeport.

In the wake of the incident, Hamden Police has increased patrols of the area and shared some safety reminders for people.

Avoid secluded areas

Make sure someone else knows your plan

Avoid distractions such as headphones

Be alert, observant and aware of your surroundings

Keep your hands free

Try to avoid walking alone

Walk with confidence and purpose

People also had some advice of their own.

"I would always walk with a buddy. If you are going to walk alone or run alone, I suggest only putting one earbud in your ear and possibly carry mace," Roberts said.

Many now taking some of those extra steps to protect themselves, but saddened about the need to do so.

"It’s a shame that people feel like they have to walk together, with someone because you want to be able to go out and do something on your own. You shouldn’t feel obligated to bring someone just for your own safety," said Declan Palazzo of Madison.

Hamden Police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone with information should call 203-230-4000.

