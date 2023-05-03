Meriden restaurant searching for stolen smoker, asking for community help

Two Broke Chix is Meriden’s newest restaurant and now the owners are having to make ends meet without their smoker.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden restaurant is asking for help to find its smoker that was stolen this weekend.

Two Broke Chix is Meriden’s newest restaurant and now the owners are having to make ends meet without their smoker.

“You know it’s not just cooking food for us, it’s creating,” said Shameka Williams.

What started out as a distant dream is now a reality for the owners of Two Broke Chix restaurant in Meriden.

“It was always our dream that we would have a restaurant or food truck but it’s nothing that we were seeing coming,” said Williams.

The restaurant owners shared the story of how they came up with the name.

“When the spot became available for rent, we decided to go for it, and we said well what would our name be? We just looked at each other and laughed and said, “Two Broke Chix” because that’s what we were so it just kind of stuck and went from there,” Melanie Mathers.

Now they’ve been in business for three months, serving up soul food, they stand by that’s made with love.

“When you taste our food, you defiantly taste the love we put in it,” said Williams.

On Saturday morning they came to their restaurant to find their smoker stolen.

“They cut the locks, the chains, everything and took it with them. Two chains,” said Mathers and Williams.

This incident sat the two women back.

“We were saving up to get a fryer. We’re working with a two-burner stove and one fryer because we are two broke chicks and now without us having our smoker, we have to put that on the back burner because we have to focus on getting the fryer and bigger burners,” said Mathers.

Even with this hiccup, they said they are still pushing forward.

“It slowed us down, but it defiantly didn’t stop us,” said Williams.

They are still serving a full menu of things as well. They are asking if anyone has seen anything or knows anything to please report it to Meriden Police Department.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.