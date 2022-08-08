Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days

In one incident a 70-year-old was pistol whipped and in two incidents, cars were stolen with dogs inside

MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen and items were stolen from cars.

Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.

"Poor guys is getting gas. Like how sad, that's very sad. There's no repercussion for it. Who would expect to get pistol-whipped while you're pumping gas? It's just not right," said one Milford resident.

A few hours later, a separate incident in nearby towns. Four teens were arrested for stealing a car from North Haven then heading into Milford in that stolen car where they're accused of stealing from people's cars in at least three different parking lots.

Also, twice in a span of four days, cars were stolen with dogs inside of them.

On Thursday a car was stolen out of the DiBella's Subs parking lot in Milford, and on Sunday out of the Dunkin Donuts parking lot in East Haven. Fortunately, the dogs were all recovered.

"It can be just a couple of people acting as a crew stealing a number of cars, that increases the number. So, it's not necessarily a lot of people involved it may be a few people that are utilizing this technique to steal cars," said Kenneth Gray, a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven.

He said, these are often crimes of opportunity, and can happen very quickly.

"Especially if it's something along the i95-i91 corridor, people can hop off the highway, grab a car get back on the highway and be gone in just a matter of minutes," Gray said.

People in the area said they are aware of incidents like these happening and have changed their habits because of it.

"Pull in, take the keys out of the car, get gas. At stores, we don't leave the cars running. And everything gets locked up," said Bob Guevara of Milford.

"I'm a little cautious, I'm always looking around. I try to teach my daughter to always look around at your surroundings," another Milford resident said.

That's exactly what experts encourage you to do, stay aware and never fight back.

"Protecting your car trying to stop the person is not worth your life to save your car. So it's better in that case, throw your keys in one direction and then you run in the other direction. And then be a good witness," Gray said.

