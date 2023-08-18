10-year-old boy in critical condition after Wolcott crash that left 9 others injured

Wolcott police officials said the boy was taken to Connecticut Children's and is breathing on his own.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being injured along with nine other people in a crash in Wolcott on Friday night.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said the boy was thrown from the hatchback cargo area of the car that went off the road on Woodtick Road.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m., when a Ford Focus with two adult women in the front seats, and eight kids in the back, three of which were in the hatchback area, went off the road and into a ravine in the 900 block of Woodtick.

Nine of the people in the car are being treated for bumps, bruises, and minor injuries. But the 10-year-old boy in the hatchback area was ejected and ended up under the car. A passerby pulled the child out. The boy has been flown to Connecticut Children's. He is listed in critical condition. Stephens said the boy is breathing on his own and he suffered lacerations to his back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.