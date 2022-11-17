Seymour police charge second suspect in double-fatal, hit-and-run crash

The brother of a suspect arrested last year is facing charges after Seymour police said he helped hide the SUV that struck and killed a couple from Shelton.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A second person has been charged in connection with a double-fatal hit-and-run crash last year in Seymour, police said.

The North Haven Police Department detained 31-year-old Ridui Irigoyen-Flores after Seymour police issued a warrant for his arrest.

The double-fatal hit-and-run crash happened in December 2021 on Route 67 (Bank Street).

After attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, James and Barbara Tamborra, of Shelton, were being escorted across the street by a police officer who had stopped traffic.

An eastbound Acura SUV ignored the officer's signal to stop, crashing into the Tamborras. James died shortly after the crash and Barbara just days after.

Two weeks after the crash, on Dec. 23, police arrested 24-year-old Jair Irigoten-Flores in connection with the crash. He was charged with two counts of misconduct with a motor vehicle and one count of evading responsibility involving a death.

Investigators revealed at the time that Jair was set to flee the country prior to his arrest. He purchased a ticket to Mexico for that Thursday morning from JFK International Airport in New York, according to Paul Satkowski, Seymour's police chief at the time.

Now, nearly a year later, Seymour investigators said Riqui had intimate knowledge that Jair was directly responsible for the crash that killed the Tamborras.

According to officials, Riqui helped Jair in removing and hiding the SUV involved, hiding it on his property for two nights after the crash. Police also said that Riqui helped get access to a similar SUV for Jair to help him avoid detection and suspicion with coworkers and friends.

Police charged Riqui with third-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with officers.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday.

