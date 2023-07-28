Shoreline community attend West Haven Savin Rock Festival despite scorching temperatures

The annual festival kicked off with live music, crafts, food and games.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The sizzling temperatures continued Friday which made it feel close to 100 degrees out there, but it still did not stop people from enjoying the humid weather.

People near and far chose to spend it in their own way.

For Denise Koundry, a West Haven native, the beach is her home, one she visited all the time.

The heat is not much of an issue for her.

"For me, I’m not that worried. I worry about my mom and other people who have breathing issues so them, I hope they’re staying inside," said Koundry.

As most people avoid cooking at home in the summer, Koundry has found another way to eat.

"Trying to make cool meals and easy like the crockpot so it’s not heating the kitchen," added Koundry.

Others think it is too hot for the beach. Robert Blake took a trip from Madison to check out the row of food trucks instead.

"I got one of these mango drinks which I have yet to try and tostones!" said Blake. "Just trying to take it easy. I’m retired so I have an air-conditioned car."

For some, the fan is their only option.

"I’d rather be at the beach tanning," said Josue Santana, owner of El Conquistador food truck.

Instead, Santana was in the food truck for 10 hours to make sure his customers were happy.

"We’re just trying to maintain a lot of liquid. Try to keep cool. That’s all we could do," added Santana.

