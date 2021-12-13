Five teens at Seymour High School charged after 'alarming' social media post

The post showed students at Seymour High School posing with apparent weapons "in a threatening manner," police said.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Five teenagers in Seymour were arrested Monday after an “alarming” social media post reportedly showed high school students posing with weapons in a threatening manner, police said.

Staff at Seymour High School were notified Monday around 11:30 a.m. that the photo was circulating on social media. The students involved were immediately identified and removed from class.

Following an investigation, four boys and one girl were charged with breach of peace due to “causing annoyance and alarm” to multiple students and school staff.

The weapons seen in the photo were determined to be airsoft rifles and pistols.

“We ask that parents/guardians have a conversation with their children about what is acceptable behavior although what they may see as innocent is possibly alarming to others,” Seymour police Cmdr. Michael Fappiano said in a statement. “To the students who recognized the threat and spoke up, we applaud you for seeing and saying something.”

This incident is just the latest in a spate of similar reported social media threats that have prompted multiple lockdowns and early dismissals at schools across the state.

