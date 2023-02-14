Southbury man charged after loaded handgun found at TSA checkpoint in New York

Officials said the .45 caliber was found while the man was goign through airport security. It was loaded with seven bullets.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A Southbury man is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in New York.

TSA officials said the man was arrested by police on Monday after the discovery of the .45 caliber gun that was loaded with seven bullets.

The gun was detected among the carry-on items that the man had on him while entering the checkpoint at Westchester County Airport.

TSA officials said the x-ray unit alerted the carry-on bag, which prompted a closer inspection.

The gun was removed by a police officer, and the man was arrested on weapons charges.

Along with the charges, the man also faces a fine of up to $15,000.

“The TSA officers at Westchester County Airport perform their jobs exceptionally well and they are very good at detecting prohibited and illegal items that travelers should not have with them,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents both a serious security and safety concern. Guns are not permitted in the cabin of a plane—neither loaded or unloaded ones. Now not only was this man arrested, but he also faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA that could set him back thousands of dollars.”

This was the first firearm that TSA has detected at the airport so far this year. Last year, TSA officers prevented four firearms from getting through checkpoints at Westchester County Airport. Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. TSA officials said 88% of those guns were loaded.

The incident comes several days after a Connecticut woman from Greenwich was also arrested and charged after bringing a loaded gun through TSA security at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

