Academy Award Winner Spike Lee to deliver lecture at Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Academy Award-winning film director, producer, writer, and actor Spike Lee is set to deliver a distinguished lecture at Southern Connecticut State University.

Lee will present “That’s My Story & I’m Sticking to It: An Evening with Spike Lee," at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at SCSU's Lyman Center. Lee will deliver remarks at the 2023 Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture, followed by a moderated discussion.

Lee is known for films that are outspoken and provocative socio-political critiques that challenge cultural assumptions about race, class, urban violence, and gender identity.

He won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for the 2018 film BlacKkKlansman.

Tickets are currently on sale for members of the SCSU community and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Ticket prices range from $20 for students, $30 for faculty, $40 for regular seating, $50 for premium seating, and $150 for VIP Reception Package.

To purchase tickets click here.

