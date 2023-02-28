State seizes 99 sheep from Beacon Falls farm

A goose was also taken to the state's rescue facility at the prison in Niantic.

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture took 99 sheep, 15 cats and one goose into custody after they found them neglected on a farm last week.

The sheep and the goose were taken to the state's rescue operations at the Department of Corrections facility in Niantic. The cats were taken in by The Woodbridge Regional Animal Control after they were voluntarily surrendered.

The sheep, including 65 adults and 34 lambs, will be evaluated and treated by state-licensed veterinarians and remain in the department's custody until the case works its way through the court system.

Officials said they received a complaint on February 22. The state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit and Regulatory Services staff met with the owner of the animals on the next day to further assess the situation. One ewe and her lamb were removed with permission of the owner and brought to a veterinarian to receive the necessary treatment for survival. Following treatment, the lamb and ewe were transported to the rescue barn in Niantic. The remainder of the animals were taken on February 24.

The investigation revealed animal welfare concerns, including unsuitable living conditions, excess growth of wool causing skin conditions and bald patches, as well as lameness due to overgrown hooves, the Department of Agriculture applied for and was granted, a search and seizure warrant for the remaining animals in question.

The farm was not named.

