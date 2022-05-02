Teen arrested in Hamden carjacking that injured 74-year-old woman

The 16-year-old from New Haven was identified as the suspect that threw the woman to the ground and stole her vehicle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A teenager has been arrested in a March carjacking that seriously injured a 74-year-old woman, police announced Monday.

The 16-year-old from New Haven was identified as the suspect that threw the woman to the ground and stole her vehicle. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest charging the teen with Robbery 1st Degree and Larceny 2nd Degree.

The carjacking happened on March 18. The woman was putting her purchases into the car when she was violently thrown to the ground from behind. The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious hip injury.

The teen suspect is expected to appear in court on May 12.

The owner of the plaza, Andrew Bermant told FOX61 at the time, "We’ve upgraded the parking lot light system. We’ve installed a video surveillance system throughout the shopping center and we’ve extended the on-site store security patrol officer hours of operation so they are on site before opening and after the close of business."

In February, a 63-year-old woman was robbed and dragged 40 feet outside of Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue while putting groceries in her car. The moments were caught on a surveillance camera.

Also in February, an 83-year-old woman was injured after she was knocked to the ground during a morning attempted robbery. Just a couple of weeks earlier there was an attempted armed robbery of a man inside his parked car in the stop and shop parking lot.

The next day, a woman’s purse was stolen from her while putting groceries in her car, according to Hamden Police.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

