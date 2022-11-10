x
New Haven County

Teen killed in Derby motorcycle crash: Police

Police said the teen was the only one involved in the crash and died at the hospital from their injuries.
DERBY, Conn. — A 16-year-old is dead after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving Wednesday evening, Derby police said. 

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue between Division Street and Spring Street. 

According to investigators, the teen was traveling on Seymour Avenue southbound when he lost control and was thrown from the bike. 

The teen was critically injured and was rushed to Griffin Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the teen operating the motorcycle was the only one involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. 

Police have not identified the teen at this time. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have additional information is asked to contact the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811 referencing case number 22-8524. 

---

