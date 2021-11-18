Food drives held across Connecticut ahead of Thanksgiving

Several communities and organizations are looking for turkey, food, and monetary donations ahead of the holiday season to help families in need.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the holidays approach, organizations and communities across the state are holding food drives and other donation events to help those in need.

Connecticut Foodshare's "Turkey and 30" campaign aims at gathering 50,000 turkeys to donate to families in need. The 30 refers to monetary donations of $30 to help keep them providing families with food throughout the year. Stop & Shop helped the campaign and had donated 2,000 turkeys and $90,000 to Foodshare.

You can find all the "Turkey and 30" drive locations here. Turkey donations and monetary donations are also welcome at the Foodshare office locations from November 17 to 23:

2 Research Parkway, Wallingford

Monday - Friday

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturday

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield

Monday - Saturday

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

229 Mountain Grove Street, Bridgeport

Monday - Friday

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

The Hometown Foundation Inc. is looking to donate 25,000 turkeys this year across several states.

Here are some other food drives coming up:

Hamden Stuff A Cruiser - The Hometown Foundation, Inc., Hamden Police Department, in association with Pagani, will be "stuffing a cruiser" with turkeys for families in need. The police department and fire departments will then escort the turkeys and canned foods to the M.L. Keefe Community Center. About 200 turkeys and 63 cases of canned goods will be donated.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. on November 18 starting at the police department, located at 2900 Dixwell Avenue.

Learn how you can donate a turkey to the Hometown Foundation here.

--

Hamden Stuff-A-Bus - Also happening in Hamden is the KC101 Stuff-A-Bus event. iHeartMedia's KC101 and Connecticut Foodshare will hold the two-day event to ensure a thanksgiving for all. It's part of Foodshare's "Turkey and 30" campaign.

The event will be held on November 18 and 19 at the Hamden Plaza located at 2100 Dixwell Avenue from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Suggested donation items include frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items. Cash donations are also accepted and can be donated ahead of time at their website.

--

Stew Leonard's Newington - Firefighters and first responders will hand out hundreds of turkeys at the Stew Leonard's location on the Berlin Turnpike. It is part of a community effort by Stew Leonard's to provide over 3,000 turkeys to food-insecure people throughout the tri-state area.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. November 18 at Stew Leonard's Newington, 3475 Berlin Turnpike.

--

The Salvation Army distribution events: The Salvation Army will be holding Thanksgiving distributions at several locations for pre-registered families. Learn more at their website.

- November 18th:

The Salvation Army of New London

11 Governor Winthrop Blvd., New London, CT

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

- November 19th:

The Salvation Army of Bristol

19 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Norwalk

14 Byington Place, Norwalk, CT

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

- November 22nd:

The Salvation Army of Willimantic

316 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

- November 23rd:

The Salvation Army of Waterbury

74 Central Avenue, Waterbury, CT

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Stamford

198 Selleck Street, Stamford, CT

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



- November 24th:

The Salvation Army of Waterbury

74 Central Avenue - Waterbury, CT

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

--

Goodwin University, Foodshare turkey drive - Goodwin University in East Hartford is hosting a turkey drive in cooperation with Connecticut Foodshare on November 18. The collection location will be on campus in the parking lot at the back two rows, located at 211 Riverside Drive.

Event organizers said donators can drive-through and hand off the donations to volunteers.

This year, the Goodwin team has committed to collecting 160 turkeys and $5,000 in monetary donations. Contributions can be made here.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





