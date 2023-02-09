Trooper injured after car strikes cruiser parked along Route 15 in Hamden

The trooper was parked on the right shoulder near Exit 60 responding to another crash when his cruiser was struck.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is recovering after being struck by a car on Route 15 south in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

The trooper was parked on the right shoulder near Exit 60 responding to another crash when his cruiser was struck.

A Buick Century was driving in the left lane when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, according to state police. The Buick struck the concrete barrier and then veered right, striking a Hyundai Elantra driving next to it in the right lane. The Hyundai then lost control and hit the back left part of the parked state police cruiser.

State police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The Buick and Hyundai drivers refused medical attention on the scene, state police said.

The Hyundai driver was issued an infraction for driving too fast for [weather] conditions.

Another state police trooper, as well as a firefighter, were struck by a car while parked alongside Route 9 in Cromwell Wednesday morning.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.