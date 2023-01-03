UConn Extension details potential impacts of animal abuse allegations in Beacon Falls

The state took more than 100 animals off the farm, a search warrant found deplorable conditions for the sheep, cats and a goose

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — The State Department of Agriculture is investigating after dozens of animals were seized from a farm in Beacon Falls following animal welfare concerns.

Investigators first got a tip from a concerned neighbor, but what they found on the property was worse than they imagined.

The state took custody of more than 100 animals from a farm on Lopus Road late last week.

Investigators are now detailing what they found on the property.

They said five sheep and two lambs were found dead and conditions were unlivable for the animals.

"This is an unfortunate case, this is something we don’t want to see happen," said Stacey Stearns, a communications specialist with UConn Extension.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture took 99 sheep, 15 cats, and a goose from the farm that was littered with trash, cat food containers, and construction debris.

The situation was unsettling to Stearns. She works with UConn Extension, which is a part of the College of Agriculture. They have no involvement with these animals or the owner, but they do have specialists all across the state trained to help different animals and trained in animal welfare to make sure the animals they work with are protected.

"Animal welfare is a top priority for all animal producers," said Stearns.

In this case, the search warrant revealed that some of the sheep had not been shaved for three years.

"The majority of sheep are shorn annually in the spring and that coat provides a winter buffer, if it’s not shorn annually the fibers continue to grow and it just encapsulates their skin," said Stearns.

Officials also found wet bedding, which could also be detrimental to the sheep's health.

"If they’re in wet bedding for an extended period of time the hooves soften because of the moisture and they’re more susceptible to disease," said Stearns.

The farm owner, 65-year-old David Chestnitis told authorities he did not have a veterinarian because he "knows more than they do."

Investigators say neighbors first called to report vultures were on the farm picking at dead sheep.

Stearns said it's a reminder if you see something, say something.

"They can contact UConn Extension, they can talk to their vets just to make sure people have the resources they need," said Stearns.

The animals have been taken to rescue facilities across the state and are being treated by veterinarians.

The investigation is ongoing and it's still unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

