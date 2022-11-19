Vehicle collision into multiple vehicles in Cheshire leaves occupants hospitalized

The extent to the occupants injuries is unknown at this time.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — One vehicle collided with multiple vehicles in Cheshire on Saturday hospitalizing many involved.

Chesire police said at approximately 4:15 p.m., they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Ave. between Schoolhouse Rd. and West Johnson Ave. This crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple motor vehicles at different locations and concluded at the intersection of Highland Ave and West Johnson Ave after a final collision.

Drivers from multiple vehicles hit were transported to area hospitals. It is unknown the extent or severity of injuries.

Connecticut State Police Traffic Division and Major Crimes responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation. Highland Ave between Schoolhouse Rd and West Johnson Ave will be closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.

