2 armed carjackings within 2 days of each other reported in Wallingford

Both of the carjackings happened along the same stretch of turnpike in Wallingford.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Two armed carjackings were reported in the span of two days on the same road in Wallingford.

On May 2 at around 5:57 p.m., Wallingford police responded to the area of 191 Turnpike Road where officers found a non-injured victim. The victim was an Uber driver who said two passengers whom he had picked up from a different town stole his car and fled the scene.

The victim described the two male suspects as adult black males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, wearing ski masks and said they displayed a handgun when stealing his car. The car stolen was a blue 2012 Honda Accord bearing Connecticut registration 2AUBH5.

Then on May 4 at around 6:27 p.m., Wallingford police responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 179 South Turnpike Road. The female victim was also working for Uber, and said a Black or Hispanic male from a different town, wearing a black N95 mask and black clothes, displayed a handgun and ordered her out of the car. The suspect then fled with the car. The woman was not injured. The stolen car is a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue bearing Connecticut registration AV56647.

The Wallingford Police Department is utilizing Wallingford officers assigned to both the FBI Safe Streets and New Haven Shooting Task Forces to further investigate these incidents.

The Wallingford Police Department is urging those who work for Uber to use caution when conducting pickups of potential customers. If you happen to see either of these stolen cars, or if you have any other information, please call the Wallingford Police Department at (203) 294-2800.

