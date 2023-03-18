3 juveniles arrested fleeing stolen car in Wallingford: Police

Police said they received multiple reports of juveniles entering vehicles and tugging on handles of cars that didn't belong to them.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Three juveniles were arrested in Wallingford after fleeing a stolen vehicle Friday evening.

Wallingford police said at around 2:45 p.m., officers went to the area of Florence Avenue for a report of three males wearing facemasks and dark clothing walking around the area and behind homes. They arrived in a silver KIA SUV and parked it in the roadway. The car was confirmed stolen out of West Haven and the males fled into the woods nearby.

Before responding to Florence Avenue, police received reports of males entering vehicles and tugging on door handles that did not belong to them in the area of Pilgrim Lane and Sullivan Road while operating the silver Kia SUV.

Officers searched the area and eventually arrested the three juvenile males after a short foot pursuit.

All three were issued Juvenile Summons and charged with violation of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Interfering with an Officer.

They were all issued court dates on March 31.

