Ansonia man arrested for burglary of Wallingford Infiniti dealer

On August 2, police arrested Quadele Vickers, 21, of Ansonia for his involvement in a burglary of Infiniti in Wallingford.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — An Ansonia man has been arrested in connection with the burglary at an Infiniti dealership in Wallingford.

On August 2, police arrested Quadele Vickers, 21, of Ansonia for his involvement in a burglary of Infiniti in Wallingford. He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He was held on $100,000 bond and was arraigned at Meriden Superior Court.

Police said on June 28, three men and a driver forced entry into the dealership and stole two Infiniti SUV’s. The suspects used crowbars and fire extinguishers to break in. Police said the vehicles were leaving when they arrived, fleeing onto Wharton Brook Connector. The stolen SUV’s were later utilized in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven and Milford. Additionally, police believe Vickers was involved in a series of similar style burglaries across the State from fall 2022 through summer 2023.

The Wallingford Police Department’s Patrol and Detective Divisions investigated this case with assistance from the Waterbury, East Haven, West Haven, Ansonia, Derby, Stratford, and North Haven Police Departments. Please contact (203)294-2800 or visit www.police.wallingfordct.gov with any further information or questions.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.