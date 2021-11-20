Waterbury man arrested, charged with assaulting woman multiple times in a car: police

According to police, the man reportedly struck the woman several times while driving on Route 15 and also while pulled over on the road.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Waterbury man is under arrest after police said he assaulted a woman in a car multiple times a week ago.

According to police, a Wallingford officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Community Lake on Hall Avenue. While patrolling, a woman reportedly ran toward him yelling, "Help, help, help, help, please help!", according to police.

The officer saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Leon, running away from the area.

Several hours later, Leon was found nearby at a McDonald's.

During the investigation, officers learned Leon was driving on Route 15 with the victim and her child when an argument ensued.

According to police, Leon reportedly struck the victim several times while in the car and while stopped roadside at multiple locations.

The car eventually ran out of gas in the Community Lake parking lot, police said. There, Leon continued to assault the victim, resulting in injuries to her face. She was treated at a local hospital and the child was uninjured, police said.

Leon was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

