Several reports of sexual misconduct leads to termination of Choate- Rosemary Hall teacher

Choate officials sent a letter home to the school community Tuesday regarding the termination of Julie Oxborough-Yankus' employment.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A teacher at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford was terminated from her position following allegations of alleged sexual misconduct with at least one former student.

Officials at the college preparatory boarding school sent a letter home to the school community Tuesday regarding the termination of Julie Oxborough-Yankus' employment.

The school recently received the report of the incident and "immediately placed Ms. Oxborough-Yankus on administrative leave off campus, made reports to the appropriate state and local authorities, and commenced a third-party investigation into the allegations in accordance with our policies."

The school's third-party investigator on this case has found "sufficient and credible information" on additional allegations of sexual misconduct that reportedly happened "many years ago" to more than one student, the letter reads.

"As our actions and past communications make clear, the safety of all members of our community is our highest priority, and we have no tolerance for inappropriate conduct by adults in our community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a safe and supportive campus environment and to make student wellbeing paramount in all that we do," Choate said in the letter.

FOX61 has reached out to Wallingford police for comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

---

---

