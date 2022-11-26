Car strikes tree alongside Route 15 in Wallingford, killing 2

Troopers were called to Route 15 south near Exit 66 just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Route 15 south in Wallingford overnight Saturday.

An Infiniti G35 was traveling on Route 15 south, one mile north of Exit 66, when it went off the road, up the grass embankment, and struck a tree, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both the driver and passenger, who were ejected from the vehicle, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries, state police said.

The victims have been identified by police as Valentine Adejah, 22, of Hartford and Tajay Kevin Walsh, 19, of Manchester.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have any information is asked to contact Trooper McCue #792 at CT State Police Troop I (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

